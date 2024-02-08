Advertisement

Lily Gladstone scripted history by becoming the first Indigenous woman to lift the trophy for Best Actress in Motion Picture. She won the accolade for her performance in the Leonardo Di Caprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon. This was the sole win for the Martin Scorsese film for the night. The acceptance speech of Lily Gladstone is now doing rounds on social media as she paid tribute to the Blackfeet nation.

Lily Gladstone scripts history at Golden Globes

As she lifted her maiden Golden Globe award, Lily Gladstone opened her acceptance speech in her native language. As per the translation provided by CBS News, the actress said, "Hello my friends, my name is Eagle Woman, I'm from the Blackfeet Nation.” Gladstone hails from a heritage of Blackfoot and Nez Perce.

Continuing her speech further, she said, “This is a historic win”. She further appreciated her community and giving a shoutout to the Blackfeet community said, “I love everyone in this room. I don't have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.”

Lily Gladstone on why she decided to speak in Blackfeet on stage

After celebrating her massive success at the Golden Globe, Lily Gladstone interacted with the media backstage. The actress asserted why she insisted on speaking in her native language at the event. She said, “It’s often how I introduce myself to a new group of people, especially when it’s significant”

The actress then asserted that it came naturally to her to speak in her native language at the moment. She told Deadline, “One of the first things we’re taught is you say your name, you say where you’re from and you say hello to everyone, all of my friends. It was one of the more natural things I could do at the moment.”



What is the Blackfeet Tribe?



The Blackfeet Indian Reservation borders the Canadian province of Alberta. The Blackfeet nation is officially named the Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana. It recognizes the tribe of Siksikaitsitapi people with an Indian reservation in Montana. The tribe has an oral history of 10,000 years.



