Oscars 2026: Kylie Jenner Stuns In Red Schiaparelli Gown, But Wait, Is That Same Dress She Wore In 2023?

Oscar 2026: Kylie Jenner doesn't need a red carpet to make headlines; she can simply upload her OOTD, and the job is done. Speaking of her outfit, Kylie recently attended the 98th Academy Awards as Timothée Chalamet's plus one. She didn't walk the red carpet with the actor, but the internet is only talking about her, and the topic is her red Schiaparelli gown. Eagle-eyed fans noticed this is not the first time she has worn this gown, and dug out a photo (circa 2023) of the same gown in baby pink colour, though.

(A file photo of Kylie Jenner | Image: X)

Did Kylie Jenner repeat the Schiaparelli gown at the Oscars 2026?

Kylie looked gorgeous in a dramatic body-hugging red gown, featuring a keyhole cutout at the chest. She accessorised her gown with diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, accentuating the glam look. She sported soft bronzed eyes, matte pink-nude lip, light blush on cheeks and kept her hair loose.

This look reminded fans of a similar gown she previously wore in 2023 at the Schiaparelli show. It was a halter-neck sequined gown with a signature keyhole cutout at the chest, evoking Jessica Rabbit's spirit. However, unlike her recent look, back then she opted for statement earrings and soft curls.

Netizens call Kylie Jenner's Oscar look 'boring'

Soon after, her fans flooded the comment section calling out Kylie for her 'boring' fashion sense. A user wrote, "She always wears the same Jessica Rabbit dresses, just in different colours. Nothing surprising." Another wrote, "Her hair with the red dress looks a mess, no shade." A third user wrote, "I feel like she always wears the same dress. She may change the color, the straps, the train… but it’s basically the same dress. BORING!" "Squished her tits more and called it a day," a user wrote. "Same dress diferente color," a user wrote.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Kylie Jenner attended the ceremony alongside actor Timothée, who was nominated for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards.