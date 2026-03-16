Fact Or Fiction? Deepika Padukone's Photos From Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Confuse Fans

Hollywood convened for the biggest award night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the Oscars 2026 on March 15, local time. The event was attended by the who's who of Western cinema as the Academy honoured the best works of 2025 in 24 categories. The event was preceded by a red-carpet event.

Photos of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from the Oscars 2026 red carpet have flooded social media. Some pictures show the actress chatting up with Oscar-nominee Emma Stone. In another click, the actress was seen waiting on the red carpet for her turn to pose for the shutterbugs.

In the now-viral photos, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a blood red strapless gown. The elaborate, Hollywood-appropriate outfit featured a long train. The Piku actress also donned a statement diamond and ruby necklace in the photos.

While shockingly believable, the photos of Deepika Padukone from the Oscars 2026 are AI-generated. The digitally altered photos have left fans of the actress confused. However, it must be noted that the actress has not attended the event. Only two celebrities from India actually made it to the Oscars 2026 red carpet: Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani.



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Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend the Oscars 2026

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the big stage at the Academy Awards as a presenter. She gave away the award for the Best International Film category. The actress attended Hollywood's biggest award night hand in hand with her husband, Nick Jonas. For the prestigious night, Chopra opted for a stunning strapless white gown from Dior. The fitted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the gown flowed gracefully with a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailing along the skirt. The actress paired the ensemble with pointed black heels and a dazzling diamond necklace. She kept her hair sleek and straight, while her makeup remained soft and glowing.



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Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Oscars 2026 | Image: X

Isha Ambani at Oscars 2026 | Image: ANI

Isha Ambani also made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards alongside her husband, Anand Piramal. For the evening, Isha opted for a vintage creation from Valentino that perfectly captured a soft, spring-inspired aesthetic. The strapless gown featured delicate floral embroidery scattered across a champagne-toned base. The fitted bodice accentuated the silhouette, while the flowing skirt added a graceful touch to the look. She complemented the outfit with statement jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, including sparkling drop earrings and a striking choker-style necklace that added just the right amount of glamour to the red carpet appearance.



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