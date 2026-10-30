Patrick Stewart Dies: Hugh Jackman, William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute To Acclaimed Thespian
Patrick Stewart will be seen in the upcoming Marvel action film, Avengers: Doomsday, as Professor Charles Xavier. The film is set to be released on December 17 in India and December 18 in the US.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
The death of Patrick Stewart at 86 led to a slew of tributes, including from acting colleagues and even Marvel Studios. Known for his roles as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men" films, Stewart died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after what his spokesperson described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.” — William Shatner, the actor and Stewart's fellow “Star Trek” alum, in a statement.
Ian McKellen penned a long note expressing grief, he wrote, “Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love. We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren’t in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in 'Star Trek'. “But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?”. Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes ('X-Men' of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London’s West End and on Broadway. America was his adopted home, where he met his adored Sunny who has cared for him through sickness and health, through thick and thin. But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire. His farewell performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' is yet to be seen.”
“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.” — Hugh Jackman, the actor and Stewart's “X-Men” co-star, on Instagram.
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“Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.” — George Takei, the actor and Stewart’s fellow “Star Trek” alum, on social media.
“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.” — in a social media post.
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“Sir Patrick Stewart was the best. I don’t know what else I can say.” — the actor, on social media.
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