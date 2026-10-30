Patrick Stewart, Star Trek And Professor X Of X-Men, Dies At 86

Actor Patrick Stewart, popularly known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films, died at the age of 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak wrote. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the late 1980s, Stewart had decades of classical theatre work in England under his belt but was unfamiliar in America when he was given command of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, to Alfred and Gladys Stewart. His father worked as a semi-skilled laborer and was a veteran of World War II, among the last men evacuated from Dunkirk.

Best known on screen for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the 'Star Trek' franchise and Professor Charles Xavier in the 'X-Men' films, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama.

He will be seen in the upcoming Marvel action film, Avengers: Doomsday, as Professor Charles Xavier. The film is set to be released on December 17 in India and December 18 in US. (ANI)