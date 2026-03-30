Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Gosling Starrer Witness 6.5 Percent Growth On Sunday Amid Dhurandhar 2 Dominance

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling starrer is finally finding its footing in India, despite Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge's dominance in the domestic market. The film saw a slight increase on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection to ₹14.65 crore in India. This has come after the film's release was delayed owing to Dhurandhar 2.

Project Hail Mary box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4.90 crore across 1,634 shows on Sunday, witnessing 6.5 per cent growth from Saturday. Adding the four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹14.65 crore while the gross stands at ₹17.56 crore. Project Hail Mary registered 65.97 per cent English occupancy on Sunday, with a maximum reported in Bengaluru (84.3 per cent).

The film is growing its business in India despite the craze for Dhurandhar The Revenge among the cinemagoers. On Sunday, the film earned ₹68.10 crore at the box office in India, bringing the net total to ₹846.87 crore and the gross total to ₹1,011.95 crore. Overseas, the film minted ₹25 crore, taking the gross total to ₹350 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected ₹1361.95 crore at the box office.

Project Hail Mary box office collection worldwide

As of March 27, the film has grossed $301 million at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. The film grossed $164 million in the US and Canada, and $137 in other territories. Seeing the pace, the film is soon going to reach $500 million in the coming weeks.

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All about Project Hail Mary

Helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the sci-fi thriller stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Gosling's character Ryland Grace, a man who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he came to be there.