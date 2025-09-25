Rihanna-A$AP Rocky Welcome Third Child, A Baby Girl; Name Her Rocki Irish Mayers | First Photo Out

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have embraced parenthood again after two sons. The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on September 13, 2025. The singer took to her social media to announce the same. She shared the first photo of her daughter and revealed her name in the caption. The new parents have named their daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

(A photo from Rihanna's album | Image: Instagram)

A look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's little bundle of joy

Taking to her Instagram, Rihanna shared a set of two photos of her newborn. In the first, she can be seen holding her baby girl, Rocki Irish, wrapped in a pink onesie. The next image shows two little pink gloves, which had ribbons lacing them up the top, giving a ballet shoe look.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Lyrica Anderson wrote, "Beautiful doll congrats baby." Lyubomir Dochev wrote, "Welcome to the Navy family, princess!" A fan wrote, "She finally got her baby girl!" Another fan wrote, "The hints were so real!!! Congratulations girl!!!"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't actively planning to start a family when they became pregnant with their first child, the ‘Work’ singer did tell Vogue that the two were "certainly not planning against it" either.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way”, she told the outlet in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom”.