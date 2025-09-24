Pawan Kalyan's OG Premiere: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Varun Tej, Kiran Abbavaram And More Celebs Turn Up | Watch

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 90s set gangster drama is all set to storm the big screens on September 25. Special previews of the movie began a night before and at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, fans and celebs arrived to witness OG mania. Among those present were Pawan Kalyan's kids Akira and Aadhya, Rebel star Prabhas, Salaar director Prashanth Neel, actors Varun Tej, Kiran Abbavaram, Vaishnav Tej and more.

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch both OG before everyone else and catch a glimpse of their favourite stars off screen. Media persons also thronged the venue to gather early reports of the movie and capture candid moments of film celebrities.

Prabhas reportedly watched OG at its premiere in Hyderabad | Image: X

Are OG and Saaho part of the same universe?

Ahead of OG release, Sujeeth confirmed that his latest is part of Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU). Many have linked OG to Saaho, speculating that Prabhas also has a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan's latest. Nani's next with Sujeeth is also said to be part of the SCU. Further fan theories will be confirmed in the coming time.

Sujeeth confirms his movie universe in a statement | Image: X

OG set to become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener

Before OG, Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener was Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released earlier this year and collected ₹67 crore worldwide on day 1. OG's advance bookings alone have crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide. It is being speculated that the movie's opening day collections may touch ₹150 crore mark.