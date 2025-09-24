Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 24 September 2025 at 23:41 IST

Pawan Kalyan's OG Premiere: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Varun Tej, Kiran Abbavaram And More Celebs Turn Up | Watch

Joining Telugu film celebs for the premiere of They Call Him OG at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad were Pawan Kalyan's kids Akira and Aadhya.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi feature in They Call Him OG
Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi feature in They Call Him OG | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 90s set gangster drama is all set to storm the big screens on September 25. Special previews of the movie began a night before and at the Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, fans and celebs arrived to witness OG mania. Among those present were Pawan Kalyan's kids Akira and Aadhya, Rebel star Prabhas, Salaar director Prashanth Neel, actors  Varun Tej, Kiran Abbavaram, Vaishnav Tej and more.

Also read: Did Sujeeth Confirm Biggest Fan Theory About Pawan Kalyan's OG?

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch both OG before everyone else and catch a glimpse of their favourite stars off screen. Media persons also thronged the venue to gather early reports of the movie and capture candid moments of film celebrities.

Prabhas reportedly watched OG at its premiere in Hyderabad | Image: X

Also read: Why Teja Sajja's Mirai Has Been Suddenly Pulled Down From Cinema Halls?

Are OG and Saaho part of the same universe?

Ahead of OG release, Sujeeth confirmed that his latest is part of Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU). Many have linked OG to Saaho, speculating that Prabhas also has a cameo role in Pawan Kalyan's latest. Nani's next with Sujeeth is also said to be part of the SCU. Further fan theories will be confirmed in the coming time.

Sujeeth confirms his movie universe in a statement | Image: X

OG set to become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener

Before OG, Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener was Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released earlier this year and collected ₹67 crore worldwide on day 1. OG's advance bookings alone have crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide. It is being speculated that the movie's opening day collections may touch ₹150 crore mark. 

To maximise the reach of OG in India on its release day, Mirai producer TG Vishwa Prasad assured that his film will be pulled from theatres from Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday. Similar request was made to the makers of the hit rom-com Little Hearts. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 24 September 2025 at 23:41 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source