Updated 15 December 2025 at 10:43 IST
Rob Reiner, When Harry Met Sally Director, Wife Michele Singer Found Dead At Los Angeles Home With Knife Wounds
Rob Reiner was known for his role as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in All in the Family and for directing classics including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday afternoon. According to a report in ANI, the deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death. He was 78.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 10:43 IST