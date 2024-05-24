Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23. Apart from Hemsworth's family and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's director George Miller and co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, the ceremony was attended by Robert Downey Jr. The two share a great bond as they worked together in the Avengers franchise, where they played the role of Iron Man and Thir, respectively.

The 59-year-old actor gave a heartwarming speech on the special occasion but didn't conclude without roasting the 40-year-old actor. He came with a list of roasts from their other Marvel co-stars, each describing Hemsworth in three words.

What is Chris Hemsworth? Robert Downey Jr. answers

Jeremy Renner called Hemsworth "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing." Mark Ruffalo called him "friend from work". Scarlett Johansson got to the heart of it with "sensitive leading lady," while Chris Evans called him "second best Chris". "And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient," Robert said.

On a serious note, Robert lauded the actor for being one of the "most remarkable" people he knows. "Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years," he said in his speech. "You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude," he added.

Chris Hemsworth thanked wife Elsa Pataky during his speech

Hemsworth wife and actress Elsa Pataky and their three children - India Rose, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10 - graved the function with their presence. During his speech, he gave a shoutout to his wife Pataky for putting aside her acting career to support his. "The fact is that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side," Hemsworth said.

The couple has been married for 13 years now. They got married in December 2010 after dating for months.