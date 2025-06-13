Sabrina Carpenter Album Cover Sparks Backlash: Some Call it 'Regressive,' Some Call It 'Satire' But the 'Espresso' Singer Thinks It's Funny

Sabrina Carpenter has been making headlines ever since she released the cover art of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend. What she intended as a bold visual statement has sparked footfall debate about feminism, satire, and the role of modern female pop stars in challenging the male gaze. However, the Grammy-winning singer remains unhinged by these backlashes, firmly addressing the critics with her unapologetic response.

File photo of Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s reaction to the album cover controversy

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina Carpenter discussed her experience of facing public scrutiny as a female artist in the spotlight. Her latest album, Man's Best Friend, has got many eye-rolls, particularly for its controversial cover. The artwork shows her in a dog-like pose, with someone pulling her hair, sparking accusations of pandering to the male gaze.

On this, Feather Singer defended her creative choices, pointing out the irony in the trolling. “It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show,” she said.

“There are so many more moments than the Juno positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll also hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers,” she added.

Espresso singer further highlighted how female artists continue to face intense scrutiny, particularly when expressing sexuality. She cited icons like Christina Aguilera and Rihanna, emphasising that despite their contributions, cultural resistance toward women persists.

How did the Sabrina Carpenter controversy start?

The controversy began with the now-viral album cover featuring Sabrina Carpenter kneeling beside a man whose hand grips her hair, while she places one hand on his thigh. Another image, possibly an alternate or back cover shared by Carpenter, shows a dog wearing a collar tagged "Man’s Best Friend."

Netizens quickly took to social media to voice their discomfort, labelling the imagery as "regressive" and “problematic.”

The backlash intensified when fans encountered a provocative Rolling Stone cover featuring the Espresso singer posing topless, covering her chest with her hands and wearing only lacy white socks. Many found the image ‘uncomfortable,’ fuelling further scrutiny of her creative choices.