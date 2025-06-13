Rana Naidu Season 2 X Review: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati And Arjun Rampal's Show Is A 'Total Bombarding Stuff' Despite New Characters

Rana Naidu Season 2 X Review: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati's action crime drama show has returned with the second season on Netflix today, June 13. The show is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan. In the web series, Rana Naidu (played by Rana) works 'fixer of the stars', who makes a living by fixing the messes left behind by his famous clients. While the last season offered a glimpse of Rana's adrenaline-soaked world, the latest season will be a notch higher. The stakes will be higher this time, and danger is personal owing to the past.

The season introduces a new gritty character, Rauf (played by Arjun Rampal), opposite Rana, who will stop at nothing to settle scores. Now, as the second season is out, several fans took to their X handles to share their reviews, and according to them, it turned out to be better. Some feared that new entries might spoil the soul of the show, but it added new life and energised the whole season.

Is Rana Naidu Season 2 worth the hype?

A user shared several stills from the second season and wrote, "Rana Naidu Season 2 = Total Madness Unleashed!"

A fan took to his X handle and called the show "strong, gripping and powerful". He called the performances of Rana, Venkatesh, Arjun, Kriti Kharbanda and Surveen Chawla "phenomenal" and shared that the show lived up to the expectations. "Despite the introduction of new characters, the core magic remains intact... strong, gripping, and just as powerful as before. Rana, Venky Sir, Arjun, Kriti And Surveen... Just phenomenal. TOTAL BOMBARDING STUFF!"

(Screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another shared a GIF calling the first 20 minutes of the show "Very Cool".

All about Rana Naidu