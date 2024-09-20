sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:39 IST, September 20th 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Kevin Spacey, Dany Masterson: Hollywood Stars Charged With Sex Crimes

Kevin Spacey, Danny Masterson, Cuba Gooding Jr and a multitude of male celebrities have been accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
L to R: Kevin Spacey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Danny Masterson have been prosecuted for sexual harassment
