Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced To Over 4-Year Jail Term In Prostitution, Violence Case, Rapper Says, 'I've Been Stripped Down to Nothing...'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months on Friday, October 3, in a case linked to sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a long sentence was necessary to deter others and added that he was not convinced Combs would avoid repeating such crimes after release.

In July, the 55-year-old was found guilty of flying people across state lines for drug-fuelled marathon sexual encounters. However, the jury cleared him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which could have led to a life sentence.

Combs, in an emotional address to Indian-American Judge Arun Subramanian, pleaded for mercy and a chance to change. He admitted losing his self-respect and apologised for his actions.

“One of the hardest things that I’ve had to handle is having to be quiet, not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions," he told the court in his first remarks, according to ABC News.

In his final appeal for leniency, Combs apologised to singer Casandra Ventura and another woman, identified as Jane, who had accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse. He spoke at length about losing his family, failing as a parent, and watching his business empire and reputation collapse.

“Most of all, I lost my self-respect. I've been stripped down to nothing," he said as per ABC News. “I really am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say."

His children attended the court and made emotional pleas for their father. “We aren’t here to excuse any of his mistakes. But your honour, he is still our dad, and we still need him present in our lives," said his 18-year-old daughter, Jessie Combs.

The court convicted him on two charges of organising trips for paid male escorts across state lines to join drug-fuelled sexual acts—sometimes called "Freak Offs"—with Combs’ girlfriends, while he filmed the encounters and masturbated.