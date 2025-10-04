Updated 4 October 2025 at 14:17 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Beats Ram Charan's Game Changer And Rajinikanth's Coolie To Top The Chart
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite witnessing a massive drop, Rishab Shetty starrer managed to beat Coolie and Game Changer. It minted ₹12 crore in India.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's periodic actioner witnessed a strong opening in India. The Pan-India film earned ₹61.85 crore at the box office, with ₹19.6 crore in Kannada. Despite earning positive reviews, the film witnessed a 25.63 per cent decline in earnings on the second day of the release, impacting the Hindi collection. Despite that, the film was able to beat Coolie and Game Changer's Hindi collection.
Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹46 crore at the box office on Friday with ₹13.5 crore in Kannada. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹107.85. In Hindi, the film witnessed a sharp decline from Thursday but remained in double digits. The Hindi version minted ₹12 crore in India, taking the total to ₹30.5 crore. However, it is believed the numbers might spike on Saturday and Sunday.
Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Surpasses Coolie and Game Changer's 2 Day Collection
Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to surpass the Hindi collections of Rajinikanth's Coolie and Ram Charan's Game Changer. Coolie, minted ₹6.25 crore and Game Changer earned ₹7.3 crore on the second day of the release, despite being highly anticipated movies of 2025.
Also Read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakker's Engagement First Photos: Bride-to-be Holds Brother Arjun Kapoor's Hand, Shares Candid Moments With Sisters Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 had an overall 15.82 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (48.25 per cent).
What is the plot of Kantara Chapter 1?
A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. It is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, exploring the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 14:17 IST