Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Beats Ram Charan's Game Changer And Rajinikanth's Coolie To Top The Chart

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's periodic actioner witnessed a strong opening in India. The Pan-India film earned ₹61.85 crore at the box office, with ₹19.6 crore in Kannada. Despite earning positive reviews, the film witnessed a 25.63 per cent decline in earnings on the second day of the release, impacting the Hindi collection. Despite that, the film was able to beat Coolie and Game Changer's Hindi collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹46 crore at the box office on Friday with ₹13.5 crore in Kannada. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹107.85. In Hindi, the film witnessed a sharp decline from Thursday but remained in double digits. The Hindi version minted ₹12 crore in India, taking the total to ₹30.5 crore. However, it is believed the numbers might spike on Saturday and Sunday.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Surpasses Coolie and Game Changer's 2 Day Collection

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to surpass the Hindi collections of Rajinikanth's Coolie and Ram Charan's Game Changer. Coolie, minted ₹6.25 crore and Game Changer earned ₹7.3 crore on the second day of the release, despite being highly anticipated movies of 2025.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 had an overall 15.82 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Bengaluru (48.25 per cent).

What is the plot of Kantara Chapter 1?