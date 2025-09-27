Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Wedding: BFF Taylor Swift Hides Under Umbrella As She Arrives In Santa Barbara | Photos

Taylor Swift touches down in Santa Barbara to honour flower girl promise for Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco. For security reasons, she is staying in a private rental. The pop icon will attend the wedding of her longtime best friend’s marriage celebration on Saturday, September 27, in Montecito, California.

Taylor Swift arrives in Santa Barbara for BFF Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding?

As per many reports and alleged pictures show, Taylor Swift was seen hiding under umbrellas when she arrived for Selena Gomez’s star-studded wedding celebration.

On Friday afternoon, the “Blank Space” singer was photographed stepping off an aircraft at Santa Barbara airport in a dark shirt while a group of people quickly surrounded her with black umbrellas. Only her elbow was visible in the photos.

A bystander carried luggage and a white box, possibly a wedding gift for Gomez and her groom, Benny Blanco. After leaving the plane, Swift got into a waiting black SUV.

A source told Page Six that Taylor is staying in a private rental home for the weekend due to security concerns, even though earlier reports suggested guests would stay at a luxury hotel. It is still unknown whether her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, will join her for the event.

About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

The wedding is private, and little information is available about the venue. A source told The Sun that the guests are staying at the El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara and will be taken to the wedding site from there. The Sun quoted the source saying, "All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time."