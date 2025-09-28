Selena Gomez Says 'I Do' To Benny Blanco In A Low-key Wedding Ceremony, Shares Dreamy Photos

After dating for two years, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows on September 27 in the presence of their family and close friends. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in California attended by Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Martin Short and Steve Martin. The singer and actress took to her social media handle to offer a glimpse of their dreamy wedding.

(Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco look adorably at each other | Image: Instagram)

Selena Gomez is a Ralph Lauren bride

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a series of candid photos and videos from her wedding album that show the newlyweds deeply and madly in love. Ralph Lauren designed the couple's wedding outfits. The singer wore a white, halter-style, backless gown featuring floral detailing. She sported light makeup with her short hair styled in soft, curly waves. She accessorised her look with diamond rings and completed it with a bouquet.

(Selena Gomez is a beautiful bride | Image: Instagram)

Benny, on the other hand, looked sharp as a groom in a black tuxedo paired with a ruffled button-down shirt and bowtie. Sharing the post, Selena simply wrote, "9.27.25" followed by a white heart emoticon.

Friends and family congratulate newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section, sending best wishes. Aaron Carpenter wrote, "So happy for you guys, love yall". Adelaine Morin wrote, "So so so happy for you!! Congrats queen 🧡💞 you deserve all the love in the world!" A fan page wrote, "Congratulations. Growing up with you is one thing but seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!" Chef Gordon Ramsay wrote, "So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx". Camila Cabello wrote, "love looks good on you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)