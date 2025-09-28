Updated 28 September 2025 at 07:58 IST
Selena Gomez Says 'I Do' To Benny Blanco In A Low-key Wedding Ceremony, Shares Dreamy Photos
Selena Gomez turned into a Ralph Lauren bride in a white, halter-style, backless gown featuring floral detailing. She is one of the few celebs for whom he designed a wedding gown.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
After dating for two years, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows on September 27 in the presence of their family and close friends. It was an intimate wedding ceremony in California attended by Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Martin Short and Steve Martin. The singer and actress took to her social media handle to offer a glimpse of their dreamy wedding.
Selena Gomez is a Ralph Lauren bride
Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a series of candid photos and videos from her wedding album that show the newlyweds deeply and madly in love. Ralph Lauren designed the couple's wedding outfits. The singer wore a white, halter-style, backless gown featuring floral detailing. She sported light makeup with her short hair styled in soft, curly waves. She accessorised her look with diamond rings and completed it with a bouquet.
Benny, on the other hand, looked sharp as a groom in a black tuxedo paired with a ruffled button-down shirt and bowtie. Sharing the post, Selena simply wrote, "9.27.25" followed by a white heart emoticon.
Friends and family congratulate newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section, sending best wishes. Aaron Carpenter wrote, "So happy for you guys, love yall". Adelaine Morin wrote, "So so so happy for you!! Congrats queen 🧡💞 you deserve all the love in the world!" A fan page wrote, "Congratulations. Growing up with you is one thing but seeing you getting your happy ending is a whole different thing and it’s the best thing ever. The prettiest bride EVER!!" Chef Gordon Ramsay wrote, "So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx". Camila Cabello wrote, "love looks good on you."
According to TMZ, the wedding was attended by around 170 guests, including family and close friends. The couple kept the location secret to ensure their privacy.
Also Read: Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Punjabi Singer On Ventilator Support After Sustaining Severe Head And Spine Injuries In Bike Crash, Hospital Says
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 07:58 IST