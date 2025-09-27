Updated 27 September 2025 at 23:24 IST
Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Punjabi Singer On Ventilator Support After Sustaining Severe Head And Spine Injuries In Bike Crash, Hospital Says
According to the hospital authorities, Rajvir Jawanda was brought in an "extremely critical condition" with severe head and spine injuries. He is being treated by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams and is currently in ventilator and under close monitoring.
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in Baddi city of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. It is reported that Rajvir was riding a bike when it crashed, resulting in serious injuries to him. After immediate medical attention, Rajvir was shifted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is being treated and remains in a critical state.
According to local media reports, the hospital shared an official update on Rajvir's health via a medical bulletin. According to the hospital authorities, he was brought in an "extremely critical condition" with severe head and spine injuries. He is being treated by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams and is currently in ventilator and under close monitoring.
The official medical bulletin reads, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on 27th September and reported in the Emergency at 1:45 PM in an extremely critical condition. As per available information, he had sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident earlier in the morning and had also suffered a cardiac arrest at the Civil Hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring."
Rajvir Jawanda was a cop before entering music and film industry
Rajvir Jawanda began his music career in 2014 and rose to fame with his song Kali Jawande Di. His other hit tracks are Zor, Tu Dis Painda, Rabb Karke, Sohni, Morni and Do Ni Sajna, among others. He had also acted in several Punjabi films including Mindo Taseeldarni and Subedar Joginder Singh.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 23:17 IST