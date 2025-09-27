Rajvir Jawanda Health Update: Punjabi Singer On Ventilator Support After Sustaining Severe Head And Spine Injuries In Bike Crash, Hospital Says

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident in Baddi city of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. It is reported that Rajvir was riding a bike when it crashed, resulting in serious injuries to him. After immediate medical attention, Rajvir was shifted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is being treated and remains in a critical state.

According to local media reports, the hospital shared an official update on Rajvir's health via a medical bulletin. According to the hospital authorities, he was brought in an "extremely critical condition" with severe head and spine injuries. He is being treated by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams and is currently in ventilator and under close monitoring.

Rajvir Jawanda met with a bike accident in Himachal Pradesh | Image: X

The official medical bulletin reads, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was referred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on 27th September and reported in the Emergency at 1:45 PM in an extremely critical condition. As per available information, he had sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident earlier in the morning and had also suffered a cardiac arrest at the Civil Hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring."

Rajvir Jawanda is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali | Image: X



Rajvir Jawanda was a cop before entering music and film industry