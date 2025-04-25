Sophie Turner Blocks Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson On Instagram, Hints At Breakup After 2 Years Of Relationship

Joe Jonas's ex-wife Sophie Turner recently sparked speculation among fans with her latest Instagram activity. Many believe the Game of Thrones (GOT) star might be on the verge of breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Peregrine Pearson. Here’s know why.

Sophie Turner broke up with Peregrine Pearson? Netizens suggest so

Fans of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress noticed that she unfollowed Peregrine Pearson on Instagram. Although her profile still features several pictures of them together, Sophie’s latest post with him dates back to January 2025. In that post, she is seen wrapped around Peregrine as he lifts her.

However, Peregrine’s tag no longer appears in any of Sophie’s posts. Even her October birthday post for him, where she described him as “flirty and thriving” to celebrate his 30th birthday, remains on her profile, but his tag has been removed.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's relationship

Do Revenge actress first connected with Peregrine, a British aristocrat, in November 2023. Two months after Joe Jonas, her husband of four years, filed for divorce, she and Peregrine were spotted kissing in Paris. Although Sophie Turner often featured Peregrine Pearson on her social media, she has remained silent about their relationship and kept it mostly private.