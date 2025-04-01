Spider-Man Is Back With Brand New Day: Know Release Date, Cast, Production Details And More About Tom Holland Starrer

Spider-Man Is Back With Brand New Day: Know Release Date, Cast And More | Image: X

Spider-Man 4 Title Announcement: Sony Pictures has officially revealed the title and release date of Tom Holland’s next from the Spider-Man franchise. The announcement came at the end of their CinemaCon showcase, exciting fans with the name Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Director Destin Daniel Cretton also shared details about the production timeline of this new-era webtoon. Fans are thrilled to witness a new chapter for the web-slinger after waiting four years since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released.

MCU Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day release date, plot, and more

Sony Pictures has officially announced the title for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This reveal comes after a long period of limited updates due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The film’s release date has been slightly adjusted, moving from July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland confirmed that the title references a well-known chapter in Peter Parker’s Marvel Comics history. It also aligns with the setup from the ending of No Way Home, carving the future of the franchise.

Although the plot remains undisclosed, The Wrap reports that the film will serve as a "fresh start" for Peter following the cliffhanger in No Way Home. Cretton confirms that the MCU movie is "in full prep right now" and is set to begin filming this summer.

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: Brand New Day budget and casting

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man 4 is set to have a production budget of 200 million dollars, matching the cost of its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man 4 will present a 'new take'. One major change is the limited involvement of Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are expected to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. Sadie Sink joined the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.

