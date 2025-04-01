Sikandar: Retirement Calls For Salman Khan Grows As Film Heads For Flop Show

Updated April 1st 2025, 11:40 IST
Salman Khan is being slammed for his performance in the recently released film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna . Now, netizens have started demanding that Khan must announce his retirement as he is unable to live up to his stardom. The action thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss couldn't manage to attract the audience to theatres even on the Eid holiday (the second day of the release). However, it did manage to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office in India.
Movie buffs have flooded X with their reviews on Sikandar, and the one thing everyone is saying is that Salman Khan should now take a break or announce retirement, as he is not treating fans with movies that have good plots. A user wrote, "Dear Salman, if you can't put some effort into film, please retire. It's so ugly to see you like this."
Another user wrote, "No takers for Sikander film where 60-year-old Salman Khan plays young man. Retire ho jao, janta ne jawab de diya hai."
A third user wrote, "Salman Khan should focus on enhancing his emotional performance. Lately, his expressions seem somewhat forced, lacking the natural charm he displayed in earlier films like BB, Sultan, Kick and Bharat. Capturing that authenticity again will elevate his craft significantly."
"Hope u Don't Mind but You Must Have Take Rest Or Retirement Or Do work with some better scripts Like Bajarangi Bhaijaan, sultan,TZH . Otherwise Don't Do Anything but,plz don't Play with your fans emotions (sic)," a user wrote.
The movie minted ₹29 crore at the box office on the second day of its release in India. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹55 crore. Despite the Eid holiday, Sikandar had an overall 24.60 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, March 31, with the maximum reported in Chennai (45.75 per cent).
