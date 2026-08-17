Spider-Man Brand New Day Nears ₹500 Crore In India, Crosses USD 2 Billion Worldwide

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighborhood web-slinger, has crossed the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office in just three weekends, while the superhero film is also closing in on the Rs 500 crore milestone in India.

The latest 'Spider-Man' adventure has earned USD 785 million in North America and USD 1.23 billion from international markets, taking its global total to USD 2.022 billion.

The achievement places the film among only eight movies in history to surpass USD 2 billion worldwide, as per Variety.

The elite group includes 2009's Avatar (USD 2.9 billion), 2019's Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.7 billion), 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water (USD 2.3 billion), 1994's Titanic (USD 2.2 billion), 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.07 billion) and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.03 billion).

'Brand New Day' is the second-fastest film to reach the benchmark, behind 'Avengers: Endgame', which crossed USD 2 billion after 11 days.

The milestone comes after a record-setting theatrical opening. The film, Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, collected USD 355 million in North America and USD 932 million globally during its opening weekend.

It then crossed USD 1 billion worldwide after only six days of release, as per Variety.

The film's predecessor, 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', came close to the USD 2 billion milestone with USD 1.9 billion worldwide. However, it did not reach the threshold, with its theatrical run excluding China.

'Brand New Day' has also maintained a strong run in India despite heavy competition and a slight reduction in screen counts.

According to trade figures shared by film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 23.90 crore during its third weekend.

The weekend total comprised Rs 3.90 crore on Friday, Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.60 crore on Sunday. This took the film's cumulative India Nett collection across all versions to Rs 471.68 crore.

The film earned Rs 336 crore in its first week over eight days, including its Thursday release, followed by Rs 111.78 crore in its second week. Its third-weekend haul added another Rs 23.90 crore to the total.

Its continued performance comes despite competition from newer releases, including 'Awarapan 2'. The film's weekend growth has contributed to its steady theatrical run and kept it within reach of the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Worldwide, 'Brand New Day' has already become the eighth-biggest release ever by global box office. (ANI)

