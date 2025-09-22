Spider-Man Brand New Day Shooting Halts After Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion On Set

Hollywood star Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion on Friday while shooting his upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the United Kingdom. According to Variety, the actor will take a short break from filming as a precaution and return in a few days.

Tom Holland | Image: X

As per reports, the injury was minor but required him to rest for several days to ensure his safety. He got hurt during an action sequence, though details about the incident remain undisclosed. No cast or crew members were harmed.

Sony, producing the film with Marvel Studios, plans to meet on Monday to discuss the next steps for the production.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started filming in Glasgow in early August and will hit cinemas on 31 July next year. Last month, Sony shared a video showing Holland on set in his new Spider-Man suit, marking his return to the role since 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man.’ It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” Holland said in the video, according to Variety reports. “We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Some of those familiar faces include “Spider-Man” stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, as well as newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like “The Bear” star Liza Colon-Zayas.

The studios have not issued any statement about possible delays or changes to the release date, stressing that the cast’s safety is the top priority. Despite his injury, Holland appeared in public on Saturday, hosting a charity event for The Brothers Trust at Christie’s auction house in London with his fiancée and co-star Zendaya.