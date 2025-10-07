Star of ‘The Crown’ and ‘An American Werewolf in London’, Actor John Woodvine Dies at 96

Renowned British actor John Woodvine, best known for his memorable performances in The Crown and An American Werewolf in London, passed away today at the age of 96.

Woodvine passed away peacefully at his residence, according to his agent, Phil Belfield, though the statement confirming his death did not specify the home’s location, as reported by Deadline.

Woodvine’s remarkable career spanned more than seven decades, with over 70 productions to his credit across the Old Vic, National Theatre, and Royal Shakespeare Company.

“John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry,” his representative, Belfield, said in a statement. “He was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who met, knew, and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.”

Born on July 21, 1929, in South Shields, County Durham, Woodvine graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 1953 and joined the Old Vic the following year. He became widely recognised for his powerful performances in Shakespearean classics such as Macbeth, Othello, As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet, and both parts of Henry IV.

Woodvine’s screen career was equally impressive, featuring acclaimed roles in films such as Darling (1965), The Devils (1971), Dragonworld (1994), Miss Potter (2006), and Enys Men (2022). In John Landis’s 1981 horror classic An American Werewolf in London, he played Dr Hirsch, the physician who treats the protagonist after a werewolf attack.

In 2016, Woodvine portrayed the Archbishop of York in four episodes of Netflix’s The Crown, earning praise for his dignified performance and introducing his work to younger audiences.