Taylor Swift Can't Stop Gushing Over BFF Selena Gomez In Unseen Video From Latter's Wedding To Benny Blanco: Just Look At Her Oh My God

Selena Gomez is enjoying her married life with husband Benny Blanco. However, she keeps her fans on their toes by sharing unseen glimpses from her private but lavish wedding ceremony. Speaking of which, she has shared some unseen glimpses again, this time with her BFF, Taylor Swift. Yes, your wishes have come true, and an adorable video and photos of the duo from the wedding are finally out. The singer kept her arrival a secret and didn't even post a photo from the wedding until now, when Selena gave a shoutout to Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Selena Gomez gives a shoutout to her BFF Taylor Swift on the release of The Life of a Showgirl

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a video and a set of photos, offering a rare glimpse into her wedding festivities, which featured her best friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift. The first slide is a video in which Selena is getting ready, and Swift couldn't help but gush over how beautiful her friend looks on the big day. At one point, when a stylist placed a veil on Selena's hair, Swift zoomed into her face before saying, "Are you serious? Look at her! Oh my god! What?!" Selena also couldn't stop blushing as she loved the look and the final results after the veil came out.

The video was followed by several candid moments shared between Selena and Taylor Swift during the function. Giving a shout-out to Swift, Selena shared that she is blessed to have her by her side. "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

Fans go gaga over Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's photos

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch the two besties from Selena Gomez's wedding celebrations, were all delighted on seeing the post. They flooded the comment section, showering love on them. One wrote, "The most iconic duo," while another added, "I'VE WAITED MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS." A third user wrote, "I’m gonna cry, the absolute sweetest friendship.. or let me say sisterhood!! LOVE seeing you happy, being loved and being surrounded by the best people possible! PS, obsessed with Taylor’s album too."

The post came at a time when Taylor Swift had started opening up about her experience at Selena Gomez's wedding with music producer Benny Blanco. During her recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Swift recalled seeing her best friend as the "most beautiful" bride on the wedding day. "Not just the most beautiful bride. Just like the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. I'm just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?" she said, as quoted by People.