Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown And Her Husband Jake Bongiovi Embrace Parenthood, Adopt A Baby Girl

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married last year in the summer in the presence of their family and close friends. A year later, the couple announced the merry news of expanding their family. Yes, the couple has embraced parenthood after welcoming a baby girl through adoption. They shared a joint post on social media to announce the news.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi become parents to a baby girl

Taking to Instagram, Millie, 21, and Jake, 23, shared a post that reads, "This summer, welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3." They signed off the note by writing, "Love Millie and Jake Bongiovi".

The couple has turned their comment section off to avoid any drama or negativity.

When Millie Bobby Brown opened up about embracing parenthood

Millie has been vocal about her family plans and once shared in an interview that she wants to start a family at a young age. On the Smartless podcast, the actress said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” She further added that both she and her husband come from big families. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future. But, for me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different from adopting," she added.