Peacemaker Season 2 X Review: Netizens Say John Cena's Show Is Better Than Superman, Call It James Gunn's 'Best Character' In DCEU

Peacemaker Season 2 X Review: John Cena starrer action series is all set to premiere on JioHotstar in India on August 22. The first episode will air on Friday, and more will follow in the coming weeks. With the DCU in reboot mode and James Gunn's Superman turning out to be a hit at the box office, all eyes are on Peacemaker season 2 and what the team has to offer with the new outing, especially after season 1 received positive reviews.

Netizens review Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker 2 will follow Christopher Smith (John Cena) battling with his past while being targeted by Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr - the head of the DC Universe company A.R.G.U.S., who wants to kill Peacemaker to avenge his son's death. Surrounded by mounting troubles and rejection from Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt, Peacemaker finds a way to a new universe, a parallel dimension where he is shown as a hero and not an outcast. Back in his real world, Rick Flag Sr attempts to close the portal in his revenge game with the protagonist.

The reviews of the second season of Peacemaker have been positive so far. Many hailed its action sequences and how the thrill balances well with the emotional quotient of Smith's character.

"As it rips the DCU wide open with a plethora of references, fun & surprises, It's a hilarious yet truly moving exploration of Chris' longing for inner peace from the sins of his past with John Cena once again owning the role & rising to the throne of @JamesGunn's best character yet (sic)," read a review. Another one said, "It's propulsive, grade-A entertainment, fluent in political theory and cinema history, sexy and provocative, tight as a drum and thrillingly tactile. Bring tissues, but not because you're going to cry (sic)."

Peacemaker 2 will air on JioHotstar in India | Image: X