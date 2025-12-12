Street Fighter Teaser Unveils Vidyut Jammwal In Mystic Dhalsim Avatar, Actor's Jaw-Dropping Transformation In Hollywood Debut Goes Viral

Vidyut Jammwal In Street Fighter: The first official trailer of the Street Fighter movie is out now. Directed by Dalan Musson, the film adapts Capcom’s popular video game series and will arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026. The trailer gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast, including Vidyut Jammwal, who is making his Hollywood debut. His first look as a mystic yogi in this much-awaited live-action movie is creating a buzz online.

The teaser trailer introduces Vidyut in a Dhalsim avatar, bald, intense and almost unrecognisable. Social media users can’t stop praising his dramatic transformation. The clip introduces Vidyut as he performs a martial act. For the unversed, Dhalsim is portrayed as a yogi with fire-spitting powers, “a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family”.

In the first-look post on social media, Vidyut appears with a clean-shaven head painted with bold red stripes. His lean, muscular build stands out under rustic, torn orange drapes, heavy metal bangles and tribal-inspired accessories that enhance Dhalsim’s fierce, mystical presence. He also wears kohl around his eyes and lifts an arched brow while striking a martial-arts pose. He is playing one of the main characters in the movie.

The makers released the film’s teaser trailer at the 2025 Game Awards in the presence of the cast. Street Fighter draws its story from the hugely popular video game franchise of the same name.

The film features Noah Centineo and Callina Liang, with Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.