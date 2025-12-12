Year Ender 2025: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, 15 Indian Movie Stars Who Embraced Parenthood

Indian cinema has welcomed a wave of new beginnings in 2025 as many A-listers embraced parenthood. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, and several other Indian celebrities welcomed their first child this year. A few stars, including Gauahar Khan and Sana Khan, welcomed their second child.

Celebs who embraced parenthood in 2025

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became parents for the first time on March 24. The couple shared the news with a sweet post: "Blessed with a baby girl."

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Michael Dolan on 19 June. They named their son Keanu Rafe Dolan.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson welcomed her second baby on March 24, 2025. The couple named their baby boy Oscar Alexander. Oscar is her first baby with her husband, Ed Westwick.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, welcomed their second child on June 10, 2025. They have named their baby girl Veda.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

On October 5, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their baby girl. While sharing a heartwarming photo, they wrote, “The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart, Sipaara Khan.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

On July 15, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the birth of their daughter. They shared a post that read: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

On October 19, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Their sweet post read, “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao

On November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa marked their wedding anniversary by announcing the birth of their daughter with a heartfelt message. The couple wrote, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy on November 7. They shared the news with a post that read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. November 7, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky.”

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga

K3G star Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga welcomed their baby girl on August 23, 2025. They shared adorable photos and revealed that they have named her Mahara.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, welcomed their second baby on January 5, 2025. They named their son Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Farwan Darbar, on September 1, 2025.

Akhil Sachdeva and Tanya Gulla

Akhil Sachdeva tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Tanya Gulla, on March 24, 2024, in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6, and it’s a girl.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi