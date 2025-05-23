Summer Box Office Takeover By Hollywood Releases: Ballerina, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, The Fantastic Four And More At The Movies

Hollywood releases may have finally found a breather with Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines performing well at the box office in India after 5 months of sustained flops. Combined, they have added ₹100 crore and counting to the biz of international films in India this year so far.

While these two titles have offered respite to the ailing Hollywood box office in India, some big-ticket releases are lined up in the coming few months that will further boost prospects.

Hollywood releases MI:8 and Final Destination 6 are running in cinema halls now | Image: X

Karate Kid: Legends

It is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise, following the 2010 film of the same name. It is set after the events of the television series Cobra Kai (2018–2025) and stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, both reprising their roles. Chan is an international superstar, and, over the years, his movie appearances have drastically declined. Fans would love to visit the cinema halls to see him in his element in the new Karate Kid movie.

Release date: May 30

Ballerina

From the universe of John Wick comes Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as the grieving and avenging assassin Eve Macarro. The movie's premiere has elicited positive reviews and given the fanbase the Keanu Reeves-driven action franchise enjoys, Ballerina will surely invite footfalls to the theatres.

Release date: June 6

How To Train Your Dragon

The live-action remake of the popular animation franchise is all set to fly into theatres. The adventures of Hiccup and Toothless will entertain viewers of all ages, not just kids. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker behind the original trilogy, the film reimagines the beloved animated classic that captured hearts.

Release date: June 13

Horror flicks to scare you!

Megan 2.0 (June 27) and the classic zombie horror 28 Days Later reboot, 28 Years Later (June 20), will look to serve horror fans. Adding to the spookfest is I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot (July 18).

Horror movies are also part of Hollywood summer release slate | Image: X

The grand F1 movie

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated F1 feature film is also set to drive into theatres in the summer movie season. The adrenaline-fueled visuals from the race track and the heart-pounding action will surely be a treat on the IMAX screens.

Release date: June 27

Dino action in Jurassic World Rebirth

Even the badly reviewed Jurassic World movie earned $1 billion globally. That is proof of the pull of mega mega-successful creature feature franchise. With Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton fame leading the charge, the dinosaur world is sure to get much more interesting.

Jurassic World franchise has been rebooted with Scarlett Johansson | Image: X

Release date: July 2

Superman

After three Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, James Gunn has taken on Superman, while he sets the tone of the unified DC universe. Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and with a fresh storyline, vision and cast, it is sure to leave a solid impact on the box office.

David Corsenwet stars as Clark kent aka Superman in James Gunn's DC Universe | Image: AP

Release date: July 11

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel's Phase Five has concluded with The New Avengers and The Fantastic Four will kick-start Phase 6 and set up the most awaited superhero movies Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Meanwhile, a new Fantastic Four crew has assembled for the first time under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige and fans will surely be excited to see them shake up the MCU.