Ballerina Early Reviews: 'Brutal And Explosive' Ana de Armas Starrer Doesn't Need 'John Wick' Keanu Reeves To Carry It, Is A Force Of Its Own

Updated May 23rd 2025, 16:56 IST
Ballerina Early Reviews: The John Wick universe is expanding with Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina. The action film is all set to hit the big screens on June 6 and fans have high hopes from it. Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.
The movie's premiere in London drew heavy crowds. The star-studded event was attended by lead star Ana de Armas, franchise face Keanu Reeves, the cast and crew and Pedro Pascal, who made a surprising appearance, much to the delight of the fans. Early reviews have also flooded the internet, pegging Ballerina as a worthy entry in the John Wick universe.
The John Wick movies are known for their elaborate action sequences, which are rich in style and choreography. A spin-off series, The Continental, failed to do justice to the Wick-verse, but fans have high hopes from Ballerina. Early reviews suggest that the movie hits the bull's eye as far as the action is concerned. "An absolute bloody thrill ride from beginning to end with exceptional fight sequences we have come to expect from the John Wick franchise," read a review of Ballerina.
Many hailed Ana de Armas for carrying forward the John Wick legacy and delivering a "masterpiece" in the action genre. "It doesn't reach the heights of @JohnWickMovie 1-4 but when it cooks it sets the screen on fire! The action's brutal and relentless! De Armas is terrific & I can’t wait to be seeing more of Eve soon! Imperfect but worthy installment to the world of Wick (sic)."
Ballerina has largely received positive reviews, hinting that it could emerge as a fan-favourite in the John Wick movie universe.
Ballerina will also feature a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves as John Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Apart from Ballerina, Donnie Yen as Caine will feature in his own John Wick spin-off movie. A fifth John Wick movie is also in development, with Reeves set to return as the titular assassin.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 23rd 2025, 16:56 IST