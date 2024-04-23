Advertisement

David Corenswet is all geared up to become the foremost face of DC as he preps and films for upcoming Hollywood biggie, Superman. An interesting trivia over the actor's journey to becoming a superhero, was the Corenswet was once turned down by Marvel. The role in question, was one that went on to be essayed by Will Poulter.

When David Corenswet was turned down by Marvel



James Gunn, in a casual Threads post, ended up revealing how David Corenswet was once turned down for a major Marvel role. The role in question, was that of Adam Warlock, eventually played by Will Poulter. Gunn's revelation simply read, "I asked him about (his audition) and he said he did so I believe him, but I don’t remember it."

Corenswet not landing the role of Adam Warlock but eventually bagging the career-altering character of Superman, is definitely an anecdote for the books. Superman, with Corenswet in the lead, is set for a release on July 11 of next year. This date remains unaltered with no delay, despite the twin writers and actors' strikes which brought Hollywood to a standstill back in 2023.

The film is set to be chronicle the story of a young Superman as he attempts to balance his Kryptonian and Kansan heritage - Gunn however, has made it very clear that his film is by no means an origin story. Several other DC characters too are set to feature in the film such as Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and María Gabriela as The Engineer.

James Gunn's Superman recently went through a title change



For the unversed, James Gunn's Superman, at the time of its announcement, had been titled Superman: Legacy. The 'legacy' bit, was eventually dropped. News of the same, was shared by the director in a social media update.

Providing no specific reason behind the same, an excerpt from Gunn's update read, "...When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN..." The film is currently underway.