Superman X Review: Time To Forget Henry Cavill! Netizens Call David Corenswet The Best 'Man Of Steel' In James Gunn's Bonkers Superhero Movie

Superman X Review: James Gunn’s superhero flick is finally streaming in Indian theatres today on July 11. David Conrenswet’s Superman has created a lot of hype as it revived the DC Universe after a four-year hiatus. Within a few hours of its release, reactions poured in on X (formerly Twitter), with both critics and netizens showering the movie with glowing reviews.

James Gunn’s Superman: hit or flop?

The new Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and takes its fans on a fresh take on the story of this popular superhero in a new-age world. Netizens are hailing the debut of James Gunn’s version for the DC Universe, praising VFX, music, casting and more.

Praising the superhero saga, one wrote, “I need to watch Superman at least 2 more times”

Another wrote, “I am happy to announce that Superman is INDEED peak” Another wrote, “I need to rewatch #Superman immediately”

Another wrote, “Just watched the new Superman movie, and that shit was fire.” Another shared review, “#Superman review, It’s funny, It’s heartfelt, It’s better than Man of Steel, 11/10 🔥 Best movie of 2025”

Another said, “I definitely need to get home and get my thoughts fully together before giving my full in-depth review but wow that was incredible..truly a damn near perfect Superman film..haven’t had a LIFECHANGING movie experience like this since The Batman so do with that what you will..”

All about Superman

The film follows Clark Kent, also known as Superman, as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville and his adoptive family. This will be the first release in Chapter One of the new DC Universe. Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult steps into the role of the iconic villain Lex Luthor alongside David Corenswet.