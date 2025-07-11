Hollywood Box Office: F1 Stays Ahead Of Jurassic World Rebirth As Superman Readies To Take Over

Two Hollywood movies, F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth are running in cinema halls now. Brad Pitt's F1 released on July 27 and is performing well, minting ₹60.98 crore nett in India after wrapping up its two-week run on July 10. The film fared good despite competition from Hindi titles like Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino and Maa and will look to continue its successful run in its third weekend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hit the big screens on July 4 and is comfortably past the ₹50 crore mark in its first week. After minting nearly ₹40 crore in its opening weekend, the dino spectacle did steady collections over its first week, taking its total to ₹54.02 crore. While F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth continue rule over Hindi releases and compete with each other, James Gunn's Superman will fly into cinema halls on July 11 and would battle hard to take the top spot.

Also read: Superman Early Reviews

Superman registered a good advance booking and would likely take a strong start of ₹9-11 crore at the India box office, trade expert Sumit Kadel said. He also said that standalone Superman movies have not performed well in India but all is set to change with James Gunn's directorial. Kadel also pointed out that Superman will not face any major competition from F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth and will look at ₹35-40 crore opening weekend biz in India, which could go up if the word of mouth is good.