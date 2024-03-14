×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Sydney Sweeney Distances Herself From Madame Web Box Office Failure: I Was Just Hired As An Actress

Actress Sydney Sweeney, who was recently seen in the Sony-Marvel film Madame Web, has now spoken about the movie's disastrous performance at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The much-anticipated Madame Web was released in theatres more than a month back and featured a star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, and Celeste O’Connor. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the superhero movie failed to meet expectations and garnered massive negative reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the announcement of Madame Web, the film predominantly focused on Dakota Johnson's character, Cassie Webb, with minimal exploration of the three Spider-women portrayed by Sydney Sweeney and others, who notably lacked powers throughout the storyline.

Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web | Image: X

 

What did Sydney Sweeney say about Madame Web’s failure?

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sydney who played Julia Carpenter in the film, candidly addressed the backlash received by Madame Web upon its release. She said, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.”

Sweeney had earlier light-heartedly acknowledged the film's fate during her monologue on Saturday Night Live (SNL), joking that viewers may have seen her in other projects like Anyone But You and Euphoria, but likely not in Madame Web.

Know more about Sydney Sweeney

Despite the disappointment surrounding Madame Web, Sydney's career remains unscratched. Her 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You, co-starring Glen Powell, received acclaim from both fans and critics, with talks of a potential sequel underway. Currently, Sweeney is busy promoting her upcoming psychological horror film, Immaculate directed by Michael Mohan.

 

Sydney Sweeney | Image: Instagram

 

Set to release on March 22 in US theatres, the film features Sweeney in the role of a nun alongside Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte.

Additionally, Sweeney is set to return for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson. The production for the new season, which also stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane, has yet to commence.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

