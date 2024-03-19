Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:48 IST
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Reason To Do Madame Web After Film's Box Office Failure
In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney revealed the reason behind signing Madame Web and how it helped her further her career in Hollywood.
After Sony Pictures released its first (and only) trailer, Madame Web became the target of jokes. The jokes persisted even after the film received terrible reviews in theatres. The film has now officially been yanked from theatres following an extremely poor run.
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman in the film, has previously reacted to the failure of the movie but in a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind signing the film and how it helped her further her career in Hollywood.
Why did Sydney Sweeney decide to be a part of Madame Web?
In a recent conversation with GQ, Sydney said that while Madame Web was a flop it “allowed her to build a relationship with Sony.” The actress said, “Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”
What has Sydney Sweeney been up to?
Will Gluck (Easy A), the director of Sweeney's most recent romantic comedy Anyone But You, brought the movie to theatres in December and quickly became a box office sensation, taking in $212 million (£167.8 million) worldwide. The film centres on Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell), two Australians on holiday who despise one another but are unable to get away from each other.
In the meantime, news of the White Lotus alum's casting as Barbarella in Sony's upcoming Barbarella remake broke in October 2022. She will play the part that Jane Fonda created and popularized in the 1968 science fiction film. Fonda's role as space adventurer Barbarella, who is sent on a mission to retrieve a scientist in the science fiction movie, solidified her reputation as a Hollywood sex icon.
