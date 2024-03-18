Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for the release of what will be her first horror film, Immaculate. Not only is the actress leading the film, but has also donned the producer's hat for the same. Director Michael Mohan, recently shared how Sydney had braved through the filming of a crucial sequence for the film, despite being in pain.

When Sydney Sweeney got fake blood in her eye



In a recent conversation with Indiewire, Immaculate director Michael Mohan revealed how Sydney Sweeney powered through what must have been a rather painful scene to weather. The reason behind the pain, was the actress getting fake blood in her eye. However, the actress and producer insisted that the cameras keep rolling till she gets the shot.

He said, "We wanted to do everything practically. The biggest challenge was on the last take. Sydney got blood, fake blood, in her eye, and it was stinging her, but we hadn’t nailed the take, and she was actually in quite a lot of pain. But she’s my boss, and she was like, ‘Keep shooting, Mike. Keep shooting until you get this.' We didn’t reset or anything. We kept the camera rolling, and I think it was the third take where we finally got the perfect take...but the pain in her voice was because she’d gotten fake blood in her eye..."

The release of Immaculate comes shortly after Madame Web's failure



Sydney Sweeney featured in Marvel's Madame Web, along side Dakota Johnson, which released in theatres on February 14. The film, despite making a profit in numbers, has been universally panned by audiences and critics alike.

Sydney however, largely remains "unfazed" by the same. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actress, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen." Immaculate is slated for a release on March 22.