×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Sydney Sweeney's Personal 'Horror Story' On Immaculate Set - Euphoria Star Got 'Blood' In Her Eyes

Sydney Sweeney's turn as producer will reach a new milestone with the release of Immaculate. The director recently shared an ordeal sustained by the actress.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:sydneysweeney/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for the release of what will be her first horror film, Immaculate. Not only is the actress leading the film, but has also donned the producer's hat for the same. Director Michael Mohan, recently shared how Sydney had braved through the filming of a crucial sequence for the film, despite being in pain.

When Sydney Sweeney got fake blood in her eye


In a recent conversation with Indiewire, Immaculate director Michael Mohan revealed how Sydney Sweeney powered through what must have been a rather painful scene to weather. The reason behind the pain, was the actress getting fake blood in her eye. However, the actress and producer insisted that the cameras keep rolling till she gets the shot. 

Advertisement


He said, "We wanted to do everything practically. The biggest challenge was on the last take. Sydney got blood, fake blood, in her eye, and it was stinging her, but we hadn’t nailed the take, and she was actually in quite a lot of pain. But she’s my boss, and she was like, ‘Keep shooting, Mike. Keep shooting until you get this.' We didn’t reset or anything. We kept the camera rolling, and I think it was the third take where we finally got the perfect take...but the pain in her voice was because she’d gotten fake blood in her eye..."

Advertisement

The release of Immaculate comes shortly after Madame Web's failure


Sydney Sweeney featured in Marvel's Madame Web, along side Dakota Johnson, which released in theatres on February 14. The film, despite making a profit in numbers, has been universally panned by audiences and critics alike.

Advertisement

Sydney however, largely remains "unfazed" by the same. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actress, "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen." Immaculate is slated for a release on March 22.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Man Attempts Suicide From Third Floor of Mantralaya

Mumbai SHOCKER: Man Attem

5 minutes ago
20 people have been killed across Gujarat due to lightning strikes.

lightning strike

8 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

8 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

10 minutes ago
accident

bus accident in Kerala

14 minutes ago
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration

Mushfiqur MOCKS Sri Lanka

15 minutes ago
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj's advice to Nadeem

18 minutes ago
Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of Beathoven.ai and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO

Beatoven.ai raises $1.3 m

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED's Claim on K Kavitha

24 minutes ago
The Crew

Kriti On Filming Naina

25 minutes ago
Vindu Dara Singh, Farah Naaz

Vindu On First Wife

28 minutes ago
Gold

Gold dips slightly

30 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

31 minutes ago
Government greenlights EV policy to propel India as manufacturing hub

Government greenlights EV

32 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian

Hurley On Sex Scene

32 minutes ago
The PDP and the NC are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in Kashmir with the PDP declaring that it will be contesting on all the three constituencies.

PDP, NC At Loggerheads

33 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

PM Modi to Putin

36 minutes ago
Reckitt

Reckitt slump slim down

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education4 hours ago

  2. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  3. K'taka: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Being Strip-Searched at School

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo