Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty Starrer Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours Despite 50 Percent Dip, Surpasses ₹250 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's periodic action drama has taken the box office by storm after a bumper opening on Dussehra. The film broke several records, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. It concluded the opening weekend at ₹225.25 crore in India with ₹73.5 crore in Hindi language. Now, as the film is set to take on the weekdays, let's see how it performed on Monday, as it will decide the fate of the rest of the days.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 5

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film witnessed a 50.40 per cent dip in the collection in comparison to Sunday, but was able to pass the Monday test. On the first weekday, the movie raked in ₹31.25 crore at the box office in India, with ₹11.5 crore in Kannada language and ₹8.75 crore in Hindi language. It managed to cross the ₹250 crore mark. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹256.5 crore in India.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 had an overall 72.70 per cent Kannada occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Kundapura (96 per cent). Whereas, the film had an overall 17.67 per cent Hindi occupancy, with maximum reported in Chennai (44 per cent).

Seeing the pace of collection, the film might conclude its opening week collection by earning ₹300 crore in India.

All about Kantara Chapter 1