Taylor Swift Flaunts Her ₹5 Crore Ring In Her First Public Appearance With Fiance Travis Kelce After Engagement Announcement | Image: X

The most talked-about newly engaged couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, finally made a public appearance, and the cuteness is over this moon. The Love Story singer broke her engagement news through an Instagram post, where she also showed off her proposal ring in viral pictures on August 25.

Just days after the announcement, the duo was spotted enjoying their first public date night at Arrowhead Stadium, the very first place where their romance first got attention.

Swift wore a stylish sweater vest, a mini denim skirt, and knee-high white boots. In one of the many clips shared on X, she sipped from a cup while showing her sparkling engagement ring.

The newly engaged couple enjoyed college football together at Arrowhead Stadium, where they watched Kelce’s alma mater, Cincinnati, start its season against Nebraska. The neutral-site match put Arrowhead back in the national spotlight. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce even appeared on the jumbotron.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a joint post on Instagram featuring pictures from the dreamy proposal and wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married (sic).” Her Victorian-inspired ring features a striking 8-carat diamond set elegantly on a gold band.

Although the exact cost of Taylor Swift's ring is not confirmed, a jewellery expert told Bride's Magazine that it is estimated at around $555,000. Reports state that the diamond centrepiece is mounted on an 18k yellow gold band. The ring perfectly matches Taylor Swift's timeless, vintage style.