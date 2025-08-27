Taylor Swift Could Have Settled For A 'Paper Ring', But Travis Kelce Proposed To Her With A Shiny 8-carat Diamond That Costs Nearly ₹5 Crore

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the internet by surprise by announcing their engagement in an adorable post on Instagram. The photos from the sportsman proposal became the hottest trend on social media. The NFL star proposed to Taylor in a breathtaking vintage-looking diamond ring that has got the netizens talking. The cushion-cut diamond ring caught the attention of netizens following the engagement announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's engagement diamond from Travis Kelce is far from ‘Paper Rings’

In a track, Paper Rings, from her 2019 album Lover, Taylor Swift famously said, 'I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper ring. Uh-huh, that's right, Darling, you're the one I want.' However, her real-life engagement ring is an exquisite centrepiece. The ring, inspired by Victorian design, features a massive 8-carat rock that sits sophistically on a gold band.

A close up photo of Taylor Swift's ring | Image: Instagram

While the exact price of Taylor Swift's ring remains unknown, a jewellery expert told Bride's Magazine that it is estimated to cost around $555,000. As per reports, the diamond centrepiece sits on an 18k yellow gold band. Nevertheless, the ring definitely complements Taylor Swift's classic, vintage aesthetic.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce get engaged after dating for 2 years

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a joint post announcing their engagement. The series of photos captured the moment Kelce got down on his knee in a rose garden, including a close-up shot of the diamond wedding ring in a gold bezel setting. Not just the moment, but also the caption along the post is iconic. The couple shared the news with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”



