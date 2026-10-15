The Chainsmokers Separates After 11 Years, Alex Pall And Andrew Taggart Debut As Independent Artists

Electronic duo 'The Chainsmokers' have decided to go independent.

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart recently announced that they have parted ways with their label for eleven years, Columbia/Disruptor.

In an Instagram post, The Chainsmokers wrote, "After 11 amazing years, we are now independent artists. We are eternally grateful to our incredible team at Columbia/Distruptor for a decade plus of hard work that has resulted in unimaginable success."

They mentioned that they have no idea what this new chapter holds for us, but they’re excited too.

" We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases. Thank you for sticking with us fam we know we owe you some records," their post read.