The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun: The Correct Order To Watch Horror Franchise Before Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to hit the screens on September 5. This will be the ninth and final chapter of the horrific universe. Over the past decade, the Conjuring Universe has scared the hearts out of cult horror lovers with haunted dolls, demonic nuns, and real-life-based cases explored by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. If The Conjuring: Last Rites is on your watchlist, revisit the previous films in chronological order to understand how the chilling storylines link together.

The Conjuring movies in chronological order of storyline

The Nun (2018)

The Nun takes place in Romania in 1952 and reveals the origin of the demon Valak, who later haunts the Warrens.

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Next in the timeline comes the origin story of the cursed doll Annabelle. Set in 1955, it tells the story of a grieving dollmaker who welcomes orphans into his home, unknowingly releasing an ancient evil that possesses the doll. The film reveals how the cursed doll Annabelle was created.

The Nun II (2023)

Picking up four years after The Nun, this sequel is set in 1956 and follows Sister Irene as she faces another deadly encounter with Valak, linking the story more closely to Annabelle’s timeline.

Annabelle (2014)

Jump to 1967 in California, where a young couple’s life turns into a nightmare after they bring home the possessed doll. This film leads directly to the Warrens’ first meeting with Annabelle in the next movie.

The Conjuring (2013)

Set in 1971, this movie began it all. Real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) face one of their most well-known cases at the Perron family farmhouse.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The film takes place in 1972, when Annabelle causes chaos in the Warrens’ home and targets their daughter.

The Curse of la Llorona (2019)

This spin-off is set in 1973 Los Angeles and follows a mother (Linda Cardellini) who must protect her children from the ghostly “Weeping Woman.” Father Perez from Annabelle appears as the connection to the wider Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

In 1977, the Warrens travel to London to investigate the famous Enfield poltergeist case, where Valak appears again.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

This story is based on a 1981 trial where, for the first time, demonic possession was used as a legal defence in court.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

The Warrens face their final battle with evil. Although the plot remains secret, the film is expected to bring the entire Conjuring timeline together for a thrilling finale.