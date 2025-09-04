Did Sivakartikeyan Use Steroids For Body Transformation In Madharaasi? Actor Addresses Rumours

Sivakartikeyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Madharaasi. For the character, the actor toned down his body and was alleged used steroids for fitness. However, now he has finally addressed the body transformation rumours and said that he doesn't even have one pack.

Sivakartikeyan opens up about his body transformation

During an interview with Suma, she asked the actor if he noticed the thumbnails on YouTube showing his drastic physique. To this, the actor replied that during the release of Amaran, people claimed that he had six-pack abs. "For Amaran, they said that I did six packs first. They put a fake picture with my face and said I made eight packs, actually. I didn’t even have one pack, I just built my body," he added.

Now, they have enlarged his face and spread fake rumours that he has fallen sick from using steroids. "Recently, they changed it. They enlarged my face, and they wrote – he used steroids, so he lost his health. Look at how he is. I was like, ayoo," the actor said.

In Madharaasi, Siva plays the role of an ordinary man who unwillingly gets pulled into the underworld after his lover becomes a pawn in their game.

All about Madharaasi

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal in an antagonist role, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. It will hit the theatres on September 5, on the occasion of Teacher's Day.