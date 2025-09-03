The Conjuring Last Rites Early Reviews: Netizens Call It 'Poignant And Bone-Chilling Farewell', 'A Scary Love Letter To Fans'

The Conjuring Last Rites Early Reviews: The fourth and the final installment in the The Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to release on September 5. In India, paid previews (opening from September 4) of the much loved and commercially successful horror series have been sold out, hinting fans' skyrocketing interest in the movie. Meanwhile early reviews have also started floating on social media.

Fans share glowing reviews for The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring universe, consisting also of The Nun and Annabelle movies, has collected more than $2 billion at the ticket window from its 8 releases so far. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth film in the horrorverse and is set to add more in theatrical gross. It is also pegged as the "last case" of the famed demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, "the case that ended it all". Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the franchise. So far, the film has received positive reviews, with many calling it "return to form". Some claimed that the scares "won't leave you for long after the movie is over". Other noted that the movie is "surprisingly high" on emotional quotient.



The Conjuring is based on the cases of demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren | Image: IMDb

A review read, "Last Rites feels like a scary love letter to the fans, to the Warrens, & the franchise itself. The film is packed with callbacks that longtime fans will appreciate. And while it could be the final chapter, there are definitely doors left open (sic). " Another watcher called it a "scary love letter to fans".

A watcher noted that the movie takes its time to build up the storyline and delays the scares but eventually pays off. One of the mixed reviews to The Conjuring: Last Rites read, "While it can be very scary, it might feel slow to get to what fans want: the terror (sic)."