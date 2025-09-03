The Conjuring Last Rites India Advance Booking: Hollywood Horror Film To Stun Hindi Releases, Sells More Tickets Than Baaghi 4 And The Bengal Files Combined

The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking: The latest and the final chapter in the hit The Conjuring movie series is all set to release on September 5 amid sky high anticipation. The advance booking is now open in India and the tickets are selling like hot cakes. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth movie in The Conjuring franchise and the 9th title in the overall universe consisting of The Nun and Annabelle films. Since The Conjuring 4 is the final movie that will show the famed ghost hunters and demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, fans are certain to flock the cinema halls worldwide.

The Conjuring franchise has performed exceptionally well in India in the past and The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to surpass all expectations. The pre-sales are progressing at a rapid pace and Last Rites could be the biggest franchise opener in India since its inception in 2013.

The Conjuring: Last Rites sells more tickets than Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files combined

According to Pinkvilla, till 4 pm on September 3, The Conjuring: Last Rites has sold more than 80,000 tickets in all national chains in India. The movie is all set to take a bumper opening here and now the other releases will be facing a stiff battle. Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 and director Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files are releasing with The Conjuring: Last Rites and the Hindi movies are now trailing behind the Hollywood movie in pre-sales by a huge margin.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring universe | Image: IMDb

The Bengal Files has sold 1928 tickets in 395 shows in India so far, collecting ₹6.24 lakh. This movie will rely on spot bookings and good word of mouth to score a good opening on September 5. Baaghi 4 has sold 60,226 tickets in India in 4149 shows, collecting ₹1.35 crore. Hit Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is also releasing in Hindi on September 4, thus intensifying the box office battle.

The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 will release on September 5 | Image: IMDb