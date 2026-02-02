The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Out: 'Miranda Priestly' Meryl Streep Doesn’t Recall 'Andy Sachs' Anne Hathaway After 2 Decades Reunion, Cult Trio Is Back With New Problems

The trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out today. 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural landmark, 20th Century Studios returns with part two, confirming the comeback of its iconic characters and setting up a high-fashion clash in an evolving media landscape. The trailer runs for 1 minute 39 seconds and features Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, as she faces the decline of print journalism. The story places Priestly at a turning point, where she fights to stay relevant and financially secure in an industry changing at speed.



The trailer builds tension with Emily Blunt’s return as Emily Charlton, Priestley’s former assistant, who now holds a powerful role at a luxury conglomerate. Anne Hathaway also reprises her role as Andrea Sachs, the ambitious graduate whose first job at Runway shaped the original film and who now returns to the magazine as a feature editor. The trailer suggests that Miranda Priestly does not remember Andrea, even though the other characters do.

Although the trailer reveals little about Sachs’ exact responsibilities, her return reconnects the sequel to the emotional heart of the 2006 hit, which explored her struggle to balance career ambition with personal relationships. The film is set for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The original The Devil Wears Prada achieved both critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, as per Variety. Alongside Streep, Hathaway and Blunt, the sequel brings back Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests, as well as Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet. According to Variety, Adrian Grenier will not return.

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna reunite with producer Wendy Finerman, keeping the sequel rooted in the original creative team.