Grammy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar Takes Home 5 Golden Gramophones To Bad Bunny Winning Album Of The Year, Artists Who Bagged Top Honours
Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar is leading the winner list with five awards. The first-timers in the list are the Dalai Lama, Steven Spielberg, Yungblud and FKA twigs, among others.
Grammy Awards 2026 Winner List: The musical night not just doubled as a stage of protest, but witnessed artists, such as Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, creating history. While the 95 categories were presented during the Premiere Ceremony, the main awards, such as Record Of The Year, Best New Artist and Album of the Year, were presented on-air. Kendrick Lamar leads the winner list with five awards, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther" alongside Best Rap Album for GNX. He won the maximum award for the second consecutive year, and even broke Jay-Z's record.
Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for Wildflower, her third song to win in the category. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first all-Spanish-language album to win Album Of The Year. Apart from creating history, he also made a storm on the internet with his bold speech saying, "ICE out". Korean artists were not behind in creating history as Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written For Visual Media, becoming the first K-pop song to win a Grammy award.
The first-timers were the Dalai Lama, Steven Spielberg, Yungblud and FKA twigs, among others.
Check out the complete list of 68th edition Grammy winners below:
Album of the Year: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – Messy
Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best Rap Performance: Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Best Pop Duo/group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Best R&b Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough
Best Dance/electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua
Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds
Best R&b Performance: Kehlani – Folded
Best Traditional R&b Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
Best R&b Song: Kehlani – Folded
Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – EoO
Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners
Best Music Video: Doechii – Anxiety
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)
Best Latin Pop Album: Rauw Alejandro – Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Best Folk Album: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
Best Dance/electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best African Music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START
Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)
Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie
Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther
Producer of the Year: Cirkut
Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Pharrell Williams
Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz.
Best Album Cover: Chromakopia
2 February 2026