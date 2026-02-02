Grammy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar Takes Home 5 Golden Gramophones To Bad Bunny Winning Album Of The Year, Artists Who Bagged Top Honours

Grammy Awards 2026 Winner List: The musical night not just doubled as a stage of protest, but witnessed artists, such as Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, creating history. While the 95 categories were presented during the Premiere Ceremony, the main awards, such as Record Of The Year, Best New Artist and Album of the Year, were presented on-air. Kendrick Lamar leads the winner list with five awards, including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther" alongside Best Rap Album for GNX. He won the maximum award for the second consecutive year, and even broke Jay-Z's record.

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for Wildflower, her third song to win in the category. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first all-Spanish-language album to win Album Of The Year. Apart from creating history, he also made a storm on the internet with his bold speech saying, "ICE out". Korean artists were not behind in creating history as Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written For Visual Media, becoming the first K-pop song to win a Grammy award.

The first-timers were the Dalai Lama, Steven Spielberg, Yungblud and FKA twigs, among others.

Check out the complete list of 68th edition Grammy winners below:

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Advertisement

Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Advertisement

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best Rap Performance: Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Best Pop Duo/group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best R&b Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Best Dance/electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds

Best R&b Performance: Kehlani – Folded

Best Traditional R&b Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Best R&b Song: Kehlani – Folded

Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – EoO

Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners

Best Music Video: Doechii – Anxiety

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)

Best Latin Pop Album: Rauw Alejandro – Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Best Folk Album: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Best Dance/electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best African Music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)

Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther

Producer of the Year: Cirkut

Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Pharrell Williams

Best Comedy Album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze - Nate Bargatze.

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama - Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Words for Days Vol. 1 - Mad Skillz.