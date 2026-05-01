Kara Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Meets With Luke Warm Opening, Earns ₹5.75 Crore

Kara Box Office Collection: Dhanush starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience upon its release. However, it seems the responses didn't benefit the business of the film as it met with a lukewarm opening.

Kara box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, Dhanush's starrer collected ₹5.75 crore across 4172 shows in India. In the Tamil language, the film earned ₹4.65 crore and in Telugu, ₹1.10 crore. Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹2.50 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹9.14 crore. It seems from the second day, the film might witness a spike in the collection owing to positive word of mouth.

Kara registered 24.02 per cent overall Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (44.5 per cent).

Kara receives a thumbs-up from netizens

Movie buffs, who watched the early show, penned their review on social media praising every aspect of the film, including the climax, heist scenes, plot and screenplay. A user called the screenplay "engaging" and gave full points to the introduction, interval and second half of the film. Another user gave 4 stars out of 5 and wrote, "First 15 mins, intermission robbery scene, Pre Climax Block, one surprise scene entire theatre blasted Vaaya En KaraSamay song goosebumps. #Dhanush performance 👏👏 KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Prithvi, Jayaram, Suraj, Mamitha everyone did well. Vignesh Raja 👍 Technically very strong, especially cinematography, editing ✂️and stunts."

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Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala called the first half of the film "fantastic" and praised the performance of Dhanush and KS Ravikumar. "An emotional slow burn heist thriller... Starts with a bang.. 1st Half ends with a thrilling episode... A thrilling 2nd half Police - Burglar chase setup..."

All about Kara

Helmed by Vignesh Raja, the plot is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War. The movie is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas and Jayaram in pivotal roles.