Updated 24 July 2025 at 10:54 IST

The Fantastic Four Co-stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby Make Internet Uncomfortable With Their 'Touchy' Moments, Netizens Ask 'Are They Married?'

Before Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal's "touchy" moments took over social media, fans witnessed the Jurassic World: Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissing each other on the red carpet.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby play onscreen couple Reed and Sue in The Fantastic Four
Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby play onscreen couple Reed and Sue in The Fantastic Four | Image: Republic

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to hit the big screens on July 25. With the introduction of Marvel's "first family", MCU's phase 6 will officially begin, leading up to the much anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, directed by the Russo Brothers. The Fantastic Four press tour has been ongoing for weeks now and the cast travelled to destinations like London, Sydney, Los Angeles and more for the premieres.

Apart from red carpet events, the cast, comprising of Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, also did interviews in which their chemistry was evident. However, many witnessed how Pascal and Kirby particularly were getting "touchy" with each other. Clips of Kirby rubbing Pascal's face, them snuggling together and sharing kisses and Pascal caressing Kirby's baby bump have gone viral on social media, leading many to question, "Are they married?"

Before Kirby and Pascal's "touchy" moments took over social media, fans witnessed the Jurassic World: Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey kissing each other on the red carpet, leading to wagging tongues. With Pascal and Kirby seemingly getting along well on the sets and off it, their comfort with each other is evident as they promote The Fantastic Four. However, trolls didn't back down from taking digs at them and their behaviour in public.

Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal play an onscreen couple in The Fantastic Four | Image: X

"If Vanessa Kirby was doing that to me I would have folded instantly (sic)," commented one. 

Pedro Pascal will feature in The Fantastic Four as Dr Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic | Image: X

Another one wrote, "They’re definitely having sex. By the way he’s not gay (sic)." Another comment read, "If she feels comfortable doing that in interviews, she’s doing way more behind the scenes (sic)." However, many defended them by pointing out that Pascal suffers from some forma of anxiety and Kirby's "touch" eases him. Others noted that such chemistry between an onscreen couple is "nothing new".

Published 24 July 2025 at 10:54 IST