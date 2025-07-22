The Fantastic Four First Steps Early Reviews: Pedro Pascal-Vanessa Kirby Starrer Is The Perfect Start To Marvel's Multiverse Saga Phase 6 | Image: X

The Fantastic Four Early Reviews: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach starrer is finally set to be released on July 25. The first-ever family team superhero flick of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will introduce fans to the retrofuturistic world crafted by Matt Shakman. The makers recently organised a pre-screening after which Marvel comic maniac and critics shared their reactions on social media, nodding the film as everything from “magical” to “a masterpiece.”

The Fantastic Four early reviews

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four focuses on Marvel’s very first family, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

A critic named Adam wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#FantasticFour plays it safe at times revisiting familiar beats, but elevates them in a big way. High stakes, real emotion, and Vanessa Kirby steals the show. Gorgeous production, great score, great Kubrick/Nolan-inspired visuals. A must-see in IMAX!”

Another wrote, “#FantasticFour first reactions. "Marvel’s First Family finally gets the film they deserve. Everyone understood the assignment and I mean EVERYONE." The same person wrote, "Best MCU film since No Way Home"

Another wrote, “#TheFantasticFour is a breath of fresh air for the MCU. It delivers all the humour & action you want, but it has its own cinematic language & vibe. It features some of the best world-building of the MCU. You want to spend more time with these characters exploring this world. Big win”

All about The Fantastic Four (2025)